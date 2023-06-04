Watch CBS News
New York City Health Department to begin spraying pesticides to prevent West Nile Virus next week

NEW YORK -- New York City is preparing to take on mosquitoes to help prevent West Nile Virus.

The health department says it will begin spraying marshes and wetlands where mosquitoes breed on Thursday and Friday.

Helicopters using an EPA-approved pesticide will target non-residential areas in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

Health officials say there are no reported cases of West Nile Virus so far this season.

