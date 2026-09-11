Rainy weather returns to NYC area this weekend. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Rainy weather makes a return to the New York City area this weekend.

After a cloudy morning, skies have cleared out completely, making for a gorgeous end to this Friday. Coincidently, the conditions were very similar to those observed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday night, clear skies will remain in place. Lows will vary widely, ranging from the mid 60s in the city, to the upper 40s in our far northwestern suburbs.

CBS News New York

Bright skies on Saturday morning will be followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be close to the seasonal norms, reaching the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

While the daylight hours of Saturday are likely to remain dry, it's a different story heading into Saturday night.

CBS News New York

Beginning around midnight and lasting until about 10 a.m. Sunday, periods of heavy rain are expected. A few thunderstorms may develop within the heavy bands of rain as well; however, the severe threat is low.

As a result of the heavy rain, flash flooding is certainly possible. Overall, a general 1-2 inches of rain may fall, with pockets of localized higher totals. As the rain moves in Saturday night, humidity will surge to tropical levels, which will in turn enhance rainfall totals across the region.

CBS News New York

Despite a wet morning, the rest of Sunday is looking decent, featuring afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or two is possible, but it's a very slim chance.