Rain showers return to NYC forecast; Yellow Alert for storm Thursday night

First Alert Weather: Showers for the next few days

Weather alerts

Our First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night into Friday morning for a fast-moving line of storms that is capable of producing heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.

Wednesday forecast

Today: Showers around and much cooler. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Chance of showers. Mild with lows in the 50s and 40s.

Tomorrow: Chance of showers, then rain likely into the evening. Breezy. Highs near 60.

Tomorrow night: Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.

Weekend weather

Friday: Lingering chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs near 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.