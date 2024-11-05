NYC area could see record high temperatures for Election Day. Here's the forecast as voters hit the polls.

This Election Day is expected to be one of our warmest ever on record. To date, the warmest Election Day in New York City was 75 degrees in 1936s.

Here's a full look at the forecast as voters hit the polls to cast their ballots around the area.

Record highs at risk again

Much milder temperatures are in place Tuesday morning compared to Monday's chilly lows. With a higher launching pad, highs this afternoon will surge into the low and mid 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

We are calling for a high of 73 in the city. Besides the warmth, today will feature gusty winds, that may range from 15-30 mph at times.

Temperatures won't drop too much tonight, with lows in the 50s and 60s. For most locations, the lows tonight will be higher than the average daytime highs. Winds will continue to be on the gusty side, and it will feel quite muggy.

The well above average temperatures will get even higher on Wednesday. Record highs are very likely to be set across the region, as highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Nearly all of the records for November 6th were set just two years ago.

A stray shower is also possible, but rainfall chances are rather meager. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected, with a gusty breeze still lingering.

The persistent breeze combined with the parched conditions will keep the threat of wildfire development high through the week. Our highest chance at seeing beneficial rainfall comes on Sunday.

Tri-State forecast this week

Tuesday, Election Day: Mostly cloudy skies early, followed by more sun in the afternoon. Gusty winds between 15-30 mph. Much warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and muggy. Lows mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. A slim chance of a shower. Still breezy, with gusts between 15-30 mph. Record warmth is highly likely. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. The record for Central Park is 75 degrees, set in 2022.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Cooler, but still above average. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Even cooler, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

