Brush fire in NYC's Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx creates smoky conditions
NEW YORK - A brush fire in Van Cortlandt Park is causing smoke and traffic delays in the area.
The fire broke out just before 7:45 a.m. near East 233rd Street and the Major Deegan Expressway.
The Fire Department is asking people in the area to keep their windows closed.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene, and could see clouds of white smoke rising from the park.
The fire comes as New York City is operating under a drought watch, due to lack of recent rain. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for our area, highlighting that winds and dry conditions are raising the risk of fire spreading.
A wildfire in Rockaway Township, N.J. has been burning since Friday and has since been 85% contained.
