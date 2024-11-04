Watch CBS News
Brush fire in NYC's Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx creates smoky conditions

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Morris County, N.J. wildfire 85% contained, officials say
Morris County, N.J. wildfire 85% contained, officials say 00:20

NEW YORK - A brush fire in Van Cortlandt Park is causing smoke and traffic delays in the area. 

The fire broke out just before 7:45 a.m. near East 233rd Street and the Major Deegan Expressway. 

The Fire Department is asking people in the area to keep their windows closed. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, and could see clouds of white smoke rising from the park. 

bx-wildfire-2-jpg.png
Smoke rises from a brush fire in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx on Nov. 4, 2024.  CBS News New York

The fire comes as New York City is operating under a drought watch, due to lack of recent rain. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for our area, highlighting that winds and dry conditions are raising the risk of fire spreading. 

A wildfire in Rockaway Township, N.J. has been burning since Friday and has since been 85% contained. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

