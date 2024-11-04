Brush fire in NYC's Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx creates smoky conditions

NEW YORK - A brush fire in Van Cortlandt Park is causing smoke and traffic delays in the area.

The fire broke out just before 7:45 a.m. near East 233rd Street and the Major Deegan Expressway.

The Fire Department is asking people in the area to keep their windows closed.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, and could see clouds of white smoke rising from the park.

Smoke rises from a brush fire in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx on Nov. 4, 2024. CBS News New York

The fire comes as New York City is operating under a drought watch, due to lack of recent rain. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for our area, highlighting that winds and dry conditions are raising the risk of fire spreading.

A wildfire in Rockaway Township, N.J. has been burning since Friday and has since been 85% contained.

