Another rainy week around NYC; Highs expected to hit 90 Thursday

First Alert Weather: Cool before temps climb again

The cool, rainy weather sticks around Monday across New York City, but highs are expected to hit the 90s later in the week.

This was our eighth weekend in a row to feature at least some measurable rain, and it felt more like the middle of April than the middle of June.

Rainy weather to start the week

Rounds of light showers and drizzle can be expected again Monday, as a stationary front continues to linger over the Mid-Atlantic states.

When it's not raining, clouds will also remain stationary, and high temperatures will only slightly increase from Sunday, reaching the mid-to-upper 60s.

For tonight, similar to the last few nights, a chance of light showers and drizzle will be in place. Lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

More showers in store

As a for Tuesday, a near carbon copy of Monday is anticipated, with an ongoing chance of showers. The only difference is that temperatures will climb a little higher, getting back into the 70s.

Going forward for the rest of the week, temperatures will gradually climb each day, potentially hitting the low 90s on Thursday. Along with rising temperatures will come rising humidity levels, which will lead to a sweltering feel across the region.

Rain chances will transition from a showery nature Monday and Tuesday to scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the storms may be strong on Thursday.

