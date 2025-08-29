Rain chances return to NYC area today. Labor Day Weekend looking clear.

New York City and the surrounding area could see a chance of rain Friday, but the forecast is looking bright for the holiday weekend ahead.

Our First Alert Weather team is tracking all the conditions for your Labor Day Weekend plans.

Rain showers possible around NYC area today

As a cold front approaches the region on Friday, a few spotty showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, are possible throughout the day. With rain chances running at 20% or less, it's likely most locations will not see a drop at all. North and east of the city is where the best chances of rain are.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures should have no issue reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. A persistent breeze, with gusts up to 25 mph, will kick in by late morning as well.

Once the cold front pushes off the coast by the early evening hours, rain chances will come to an end, and temperatures will rapidly drop off. As a autumn-like airmass settles in overnight, lows will dip into the 50s for the most part, while 40s will be common north and west of the city. These chilly temps are indicative that summer is coming to a close.

Labor Day Weekend forecast looking holiday ready

After a chilly start, abundant sunshine will assist with temperatures recovering nicely on Saturday, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

As for the rest of the holiday weekend, it really is looking phenomenal, and perfect for nearly anything outdoors. Not much variation in temps, or sky cover will be featured through the period, with highs mainly in the 70s each day, and the sun in full blaze.

By Labor Day, temps will approach the 80-degree mark. Rain chances won't return until midweek at the earliest.

Timing out the holiday weekend forecast

Friday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 50s. 40s north and west.

Saturday: Simply stunning, with lots of sunshine, very low humidity, and a pleasant breeze. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Continued sunshine and low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday (Labor Day): Sunny, to partly cloudy at times, otherwise still perfect. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.