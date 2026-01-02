Freezing temps Friday in NYC area before another chance for snow this weekend

We're stuck in the freezer Friday as temperatures will struggle to hit the freezing mark in the Tri-State Area.

Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s today after a frigid morning with temps in the teens and 20s — and even some light snow showers.

Mostly cloudy Friday

Despite light winds, it will still only feel like the low 20s at best this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun here and there.

Plan on another cold night with temps falling into the teens once again (low 20s for New York City). Wind chills waking up tomorrow will be in the teens and single digits.

Another cold weekend

Overall, the first weekend of 2026 will be decent, but cold.

Saturday starts with some sun before clouds thicken. Temps will top out in the low to mid 30s with wind chills again staying in the 20s.

We'll have another chance of some flurries or light snow showers overnight into early Sunday, primarily north of NYC.

Sunday then shapes up with clearing skies and a brighter afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

If you're done with the cold, hang in there. A milder pattern is shaping up into next week with temps getting back into the 40s.