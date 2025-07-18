Dozens of propane tanks found in back of van after crash in NYC, FDNY says

Dozens of propane tanks found in van after car crash in NYC

Dozens of propane tanks found in van after car crash in NYC

Dozens of propane tanks found in van after car crash in NYC

A driver is facing charges after first responders say they found dozens of propane tanks in the back of his van following a crash in Manhattan.

Police responded to the crash Tuesday night at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue in midtown.

The driver of the white mini van attempted to get rid of his keys and claimed he could not open the van, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said the responding officers noticed a strong smell of gas and propane tanks in the back of the van.

Firefighters were called to remove 76 propane cylinders and 15 fuel canisters -- a total of 75 gallons of gas and 10 gallons of diesel, the department said.

A driver is facing charges after police say they found dozens of propane tanks in the back of his van following a crash in Manhattan. FDNY / X

The FDNY posted four photos on social media, showing the cylinders stacked on top of each other in the back of the van, and then lined up on the street.

The driver was charged with reckless endangerment, and the FDNY said he was in violation of multiple fire codes.

The department did not provide any details about why the man had so many tanks in his van.

The Manhattan district attorney's office is now handling the case.