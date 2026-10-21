NYC officials release 40,000 additional unseen post-9/11 documents

New York City officials have released an additional 40,000 documents that had previously been withheld from the public, shedding more light on air quality concerns at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The latest release is the second set of documents made public under a court agreement between 9/11 Health Watch and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration. The move also settled a multi-year legal battle over air quality and health concerns following the attacks.

Documents released show health officials were still finding evidence of asbestos nearly 10 months after the attacks, even though government officials repeatedly assured New Yorkers the air around Ground Zero was safe to breathe.

Mamdani said the city made "an enduring promise" last month when it launched the public records portal and released the first 170,000 pages of documents.

"It wasn't a box-check. It was the first of many steps we are taking to bring closure and clarity to millions of New Yorkers," he said. "I am proud to release these next 40,000 documents and look forward to the work to come."

First responders, elected officials and families of people who developed 9/11-related illnesses pushed for the records to be made public for over 20 years.

The database now contains more than 200,000 pages of records, including the long-discussed Harding Memo and files known as the "68 Boxes."

"Our commitment to honoring the victims of the horrific terror attacks of Sept. 11 and delivering accountability and transparency to survivors cannot begin or end on the anniversary," Mamdani said.

"The first responders, family members and survivors of that terrible day deserve transparency and accountability from their city government every day," he added.

Additional documents are expected to be released in the coming months.