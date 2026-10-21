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NYC releases 40,000 more 9/11 documents
New York City officials have released an additional 40,000 documents that had previously been withheld from the public, shedding more light on air quality concerns at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
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