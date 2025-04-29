New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveils universal after-school program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday unveiled a landmark universal after-school program that will eventually be open to all students.

The $331 million investment plan will add 20,000 new seats for kindergarten through 5th grade students by 2027 – the first major expansion in more than a decade. In total, the city's after-school network will reach 184,000 K-8 students.

"To make New York City the best place to raise a family, we need to make sure young people and families have opportunities to thrive, and that includes providing after-school programs they can attend with that New York favorite four letter word: free, F-R-E-E, for all students," Adams said.

NYC investing $755 million in after-school program

Adams' ambitious "After-School For All" plan would allow tens of thousands of kids in K-8 grades to stay after school to play sports, go on field trips, take art courses and a whole lot more.

"We put locks on the doors of these buildings that should be the focal point of our communities," Adams said. "Why do we prevent this amazing resource to just remain closed?"

The program is part of the mayor's new budget – a $755 million investment when it is fully operational in all five boroughs.

"This is going to be the best budget ever, folks. The best budget ever," Adams said.

The mayor says this is a win-win for both parents and students.

"This is going to have a cascading effect on the entire family. Mom and Dad can go back to school or do something else. You know, they can take a yoga class, a meditation class," Adams said. "The children are going to learn socialization. We devalue socialization. You know, part of the brain development is being able to interact with other children and learning that, like, up here, I gotta wait to go next. I have to wait on line, you know, I have to say, 'excuse me,' 'please.'"

Students and guardians agree.

"It's pretty important just because, because some parents can't get their kids after school," 4th grader Geneva Moore said.

"It would mean more education, more fun, and more ... socialization. Yeah, that's all, you know. It's helpful for all the children. Like I said, you know, not just one, all kids," one woman said.

Since this is an election year, the boon to the mayor is not to be overlooked.

Adams administration announces upfront payments for nonprofits

In 2023, CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer found nonprofits that deliver services like after-school care had to wait several months to get paid because of reams of red tape.

The problem was so bad at one point that the city's Joint Task Force To Get Nonprofits Paid On Time found that 75% of the contracts were registered so late that organizations were forced to take out loans to make ends meet.

Tuesday, the Adams administration announced $5 billion in upfront payments for nonprofits that work with the city.

City agencies are also working to clear any remaining backlogs.