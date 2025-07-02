NYC to celebrate America's 250th birthday with parade of ships for "Sail 4th 250"

Sail4th 250 celebration will bring parade of ships to NYC on July 4, 2026

New York City will welcome tall ships of the world as part of a celebration of America's 250th anniversary on the Fourth of July, 2026.

The port of New York and New Jersey will host a parade of ships from around the world, and the event is expected to bring millions to the city.

Preparations are well underway.

City officials, alongside military personnel, announced the largest fleet of the world's tall ships and gray hull ships will sail into New York harbor, pass in presidential review, and salute the Statue of Liberty.

Officials say the event, called Sail 4th 250, will be a special U.S. Navy Fleet Week for the holiday, and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will take to the skies over Manhattan.

The celebration will also include a massive Fourth of July fireworks display, and a tickertape parade on July 6 honoring post-9/11 combat veterans and their families.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, this a huge, huge, fun celebration. These are majestic ships. Some will be here at the Intrepid Museum, other ships will be elsewhere, they will be all free and open to the public," Intrepid Museum executive vice president David Winters said.

"To be able to host the 30-plus tall ships that represent multiple countries and to invite the world to New York City to experience the Fourth of July is so exciting," said Julie Coker of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

The city says the event is expected to bring in more than $1 billion of tourism revenue.