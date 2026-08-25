New Yorkers have a chance to snag $100 U.S. Open tickets. Here's how.

New Yorkers have a chance to snag discounted tickets to the U.S. Open.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) will release 1,000 tickets costing $100 each for Main Draw matches scheduled between Aug. 30 and Sept. 8.

The sale will go live at USOpen.org/NYCTickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. New York City residents can purchase up to two tickets.

The USTA says available tickets include seats in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and grounds passes.

"This summer, we have shown again and again that sports belong to the people. From the World Cup to track and field championships, we have opened stadium doors to some of the biggest sporting events in the world so more New Yorkers can enjoy them. Today, we are doubling down on that work by making the US Open more affordable for New Yorkers," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement. "If the world's best tennis players are coming to our city, New Yorkers should be able to see them play."

"We want as many people as possible to experience tennis and the US Open, and this additional Main Draw ticket access for New Yorkers only strengthens that commitment," USTA CEO Craig Tiley said in a statement, in part. "Access to tennis will always be our priority, and we're proud to be able to deliver this Main Draw ticket offer to the residents of New York -- the home of the US Open for more than 100 years."

The cost of grounds tickets for the U.S. Open rose from $60 to $65 this year, but on the secondary market, some tickets were reselling for hundreds of dollars due to high demand.

The U.S. Open started on Sunday and runs through Sept. 13. The full schedule can be found at USOpen.org.