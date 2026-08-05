US Open tickets selling for hundreds on secondary market, frustrating NYC tennis fans

The countdown to the 2026 US Open in New York City is on, but some tennis fans are frustrated by how much it costs to get in.

For New Yorkers, the US Open is an annual tradition, but now, it's getting more expensive.

The U.S. Tennis Association has raised face value prices a bit. A grounds ticket has gone up from $60 to $65, but high demand has pushed resale prices on the secondary market to nearly $400.

More than 1 million fans came through the gates of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens last year, making it one of the world's most-attended sporting events.

Eight of the 22 US Open days will have free general admission, but those higher prices on the secondary market are already making the tournament less accessible.

Some fans say the tournament is now for the biggest spenders, rather than the biggest fans.

"This year, I'm like only going to one [match], and I feel I got lucky because I got the very last tickets not on resale," tennis fan Belinda Kamm said. "The only thing we could get, like, affordable was, like, closer to God than to Alcaraz."

"My family has gone to the US Open every year on ... opening night, but we'll see this year. I'm not sure," tennis fan Ethan Silverstein said.

The US Open kicks off on Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 13. Visit USOpen.org for the full schedule.