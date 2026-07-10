NYC Summer Streets have new hours in 2026. Here's when and where in every borough.

New York City's popular Summer Streets events are back for 2026, with later hours in some boroughs based on community feedback.

The City Department of Transportation announced Friday more than 20 miles of roadway will be open exclusively to pedestrians and cyclists on select Saturdays from July 25-Aug. 22 in the five boroughs.

"This year, we're adjusting the hours of Summer Streets in the outer boroughs to help more New Yorkers enjoy these events later in the day. We thank our sister agencies, programming partners, elected officials, and advocates for their support behind New York's biggest block party," NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said.

Summer Streets dates and locations

Summer Streets events open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. in Manhattan and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island this year.

Here are the dates and locations for each borough:

Saturday, July 25

Queens: Vernon Boulevard, from 44th Drive to 30th Drive, along the waterfront in Long Island City and Astoria.

Vernon Boulevard, from 44th Drive to 30th Drive, along the waterfront in Long Island City and Astoria. Staten Island: Broadway, from Richmond Terrace to Harvest Avenue, in West Brighton.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 8 and 15

Manhattan: From the Brooklyn Bridge to Inwood at Broadway and Dyckman Street.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Brooklyn: Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, between Prospect Heights and Brownsville.

Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, between Prospect Heights and Brownsville. Bronx: Grand Concourse, from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway.

What is Summer Streets?

NYC Summer Streets is an annual program where lengthy corridors are entirely closed off to vehicle traffic, creating a vast, open space for pedestrians in each borough.

"Summer Streets gives back our largest public space, our streets, so that all New Yorkers can walk, run, bike, play, dance, or simply connect with their neighbors," Flynn said.

This year, DOT said it's partnering with New York Road Runners to organize walking and running events geared toward beginner athletes for Summer Streets in Manhattan on Aug. 1 and the Bronx on Aug. 22.

The DOT's public art program will also bring dynamic installations to events in each borough.

Last year, more than 500,000 people took part in Summer Streets, according to the department.

For more information about NYC Summer Streets in 2026, click here.