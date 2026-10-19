Search continues for gunman in deadly Midtown Manhattan subway station shooting

It has been more than two days since the NYPD says a man wearing a face covering shot a 26-year-old man dead at the Seventh Avenue subway station near West 53rd Street in Midtown Manhattan and still no arrest has been made.

Police have released photos of a person of interest wearing a red tracksuit and facemask.

Police are searching for an individual wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Seventh Avenue subway station in Midtown Manhattan on Oct. 17, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The NYPD says it happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday after two men got into an argument on the northbound E train platform. The altercation moved onto a train and then back onto the platform.

Police said the gunman shot Darrel Rodriguez of the Bronx in the chest, killing him.

Earlier Monday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke about the fatal shooting.

"Every single New Yorker deserves to be safe on every single train, on every single subway platform, no matter where they're going across our five boroughs," Mamdani said, "and we know that we've made strides in making our subways safer, and we also know that this shooting serves as an incredibly painful reminder of all that still has to be done to root out the scourge of gun violence from across our city."

The NYPD says there have been seven murders in the subway system this year, compared to four at this time in 2025.

In Rodriguez's Bronx neighborhood, his family members said they're not ready to speak.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she's known the victim since he was a baby and that he worked as a security guard.

She said she's hoping for "justice and I hope they catch him."

"When stuff like this happens, you don't know who did what. They could be walking among us," subway rider Octavia Archa said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.