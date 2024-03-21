Man who was shot with his own gun on New York City subway will face charges

NYPD looking for woman it says was involved in Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK -- The man who was shot with his own gun and critically injured on a subway in Brooklyn last week will face charges.

Police say the 36-year-old did not pay the fare when he entered a subway station armed with a knife and a gun on March 14.

According to police, the man got on an A train and later approached a 32-year-old man who got on board at Nostrand Avenue.

The 36-year-old allegedly began acting aggressively and pulled out a knife, then a gun. Video shows the two men wrestling on the moving train.

Police say the 32-year-old managed to grab the gun and shot the 36-year-old multiple times, including at least once in the head.

The 36-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The district attorney's office said they will not be charging the man who pulled the trigger, citing evidence of self-defense.

Police say a woman who was with the 32-year-old also stabbed the 36-year-old with a sharp object or knife during the confrontation.

The shooting happened just days after the NYPD began performing random bag checks at subway stations and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard in an effort to address subway crime.

So far this year, eight people have been injured in shootings in the New York City transit system, compared to just one person this time last year. Additionally, 17 gun arrests have been made in the transit system this year, compared to eight at this time last year.