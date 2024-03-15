Watch Live: NYPD shares update on Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a woman they say was involved in the dispute that led up to Thursday's subway shooting in Brooklyn.

A 36-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head with his own gun. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old man who police say pulled the trigger is in custody with charges pending.

"An extended video capturing a female that was on the train apparently with the 32-year old. And it captures her involved in the incident also," NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said Friday morning.

Gunshots rang out just before 5 p.m. during the evening rush Thursday on the northbound A/C line at Hoyt-Schermerhorn station.

Police said the 32-year-old man got on the train at Nostrand Avenue and was approached by the 36-year-old, who was acting aggressively. The two men got into a fight, and the 36-year-old pulled out a gun. That's when the 32-year-old grabbed the gun and shot the other man.

Witnesses said they were crying and huddled together, as police came on the train with guns drawn and told everyone to stay down.

"I see blood coming out when they're on top of each other," one passenger told CBS New York. "He pulled out a gun, and I said, it's time to go."

The shooting comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed National Guard troops into the subway due to concern over rising crime numbers.

"Today, what we're thinking about are a couple things -- the experience of those riders who were stuck on that train in that moment, which was intense and harrowing," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said Friday. "And two, the fact that there were cops in numbers right there in the station. It's exactly what we've been telling the public we're going to do, we're going to make sure that there are cops in the system to react to any circumstance at any time."

Mayor Eric Adams was asked whether officers should be on subway cars themselves.

"Sometimes, when you're dealing with a rush hour scenario, the trains are extremely packed. It's not practical for an officer to try and navigate," he said. "We were able to make a quick apprehension."

So far this year, there have been eight shooting victims in the transit system. In the same period last year, there was just one. There have also been 17 gun arrests, versus eight last year.

NYPD officials are holding a briefing at noon, where they are expected to address the investigation.