Man shot in the head on Brooklyn subway platform; 1 in custody

NEW YORK - A man was shot in the head on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:46 p.m. on the northbound platform of the A/C line at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. A gun was also recovered.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police are expected to reveal more details at a news conference at the scene later Thursday evening. Watch it live in the player below:

Subway service in the area was disrupted: G trains were bypassing the station in both direction, and A/C service was also impacted.

So far this year, there have been eight shooting victims in the transit system. In the same period last year, there was just one. There have also been 17 gun arrests in the transit system during the same period, versus eight last year.

The shooting comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed National Guard troops into the system to help beef up security due to concern over subway crime.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.