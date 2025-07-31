Subway power outage disrupts several lines in Manhattan for 2nd time in a week

Subway service is disrupted in Manhattan after a power outage near the West 4th Street-Washington Square station, the MTA says.

The station was hit with another outage earlier this week, leaving some riders stuck on board trains for roughly an hour.

The MTA says A, C, B, D, E, F and M lines are disrupted Thursday as crews investigate the latest power loss.

The same lines were impacted during Tuesday's outage.

MTA investigating pair of subway power outages

MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said the extreme heat may have been to blame for the earlier outage.

"Heat will cause a strain on the system, and so now we go through our triage to find out what caused the dip in power or surge in power that caused that breaker to trip," he told CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook on Tuesday.

Crichlow said the MTA's capital plan will invest in improving substations.

"The reality is a lot of our substations have gone a long time without being repaired, and the cables that tie to the substations, the same thing," he said. "This capital plan really does invest in better substations and then the tools that come along with having a new substation."

At this point, there's no word on what caused this latest power outage. Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. CLICK HERE for the latest service changes.