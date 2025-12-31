Some NYC subway riders call new MTA fare gates pilot program "chaotic"

Some New York City subway riders say a new gate system designed to cut down on turnstile jumpers is creating chaos, confusion and potential danger.

The gate at the Broadway/Lafayette subway station now sounds like a fire station and it's sending riders into a tapping frenzy, at times causing them to be flushed with fear.

"It's pretty chaotic," rider Maxwell Lawrence said.

Some riders have gotten stuck between the gates

CBS News New York cameras captured a woman with her head pinched between the gates. Less than an hour later, a toddler's head was trapped between the plastic doors, prompting the child's father to jump into action.

The child's mother described the moment as scary, but the child said he was OK.

CBS News New York captured two instances on Dec. 30 of people getting stuck between the fare gates at a station in Manhattan. CBS News New York

It wasn't the first time something like that has happened since the modern fare gates pilot program rolled out on Dec. 19. Police say this week, two other children got stuck at the gate and one was taken to the hospital.

CBS News New York reached out to the MTA, which said in a statement, "As we evaluate their performance, we're learning more every day about how to design modern, effective fare gates for New York City."

The MTA told CBS News New York on Wednesday they worked overnight to adjust the sensors and make other improvements to the gates as they continue to evaluate their performance.

Tap-and-go has become, at times, tap and wait

Three modern gates are being tested at several stations to help improve fare compliance, system accessibility and passenger flow.

For some, tap-and-go has become tap and wait.

"I just want to tap and go, but like it seems like it's slowing everyone down," Sao Eyang said.

"It slows us down and we are New Yorkers -- we move fast," Julio Guzman said.

CBS News New York witnessed several riders skip out on paying in plain sight of MTA employees and police. While some say they are wary of the new system, others are excited for the technology.

"I like them. It was just easy to get through, fast, efficient, it was just very good," Angela Carroll said.

"I think it's really cool. I like the use of AI," Lawrence added.

However, an informal poll conducted on Tuesday night to get riders' pulse on the new system found that most aren't too keen on the new technology.