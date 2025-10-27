NYC subway hits pipe, sparking electrical fire on East Side

A southbound 6 subway train struck a piece of metal, causing a fire Monday morning in Manhattan.

It happened around 9:39 a.m. near the 68th Street and Lexington Avenue stop on the Upper East Side.

The MTA said the incident caused an electrical fire.

A rescue train was brought in to move passengers to the 59th Street and Lexington Avenue stop. The passengers had been stuck on the train for nearly an hour before they were successfully removed at around 10:30 a.m., the MTA said.

Video from the scene showed the 6 train halted at the entrance of the station, with MTA workers nearby.

6 trains were running express in both directions from Grand Central to 125th Street. Downtown 5 trains were running via the 2 line from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Nevins Street. Riders should also expect delays on the 2 and 4 lines while they share tracks with the rerouted trains.

Subway passengers who spoke with CBS News New York said they were frustrated by the delays.

Click here for the latest on subway service from the MTA.