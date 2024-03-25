Person stabbed outside Upper West Side subway station
NEW YORK - One person was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the Upper West Side.
The FDNY got the call just after 8 a.m. Monday.
It happened on Broadway and West 95th and 96th Street outside a subway entrance.
The victim crossed the street and collapsed in front of a T-Mobile store.
Sources said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
There's no word on any arrests.
It comes on the heels of several other recent stabbings in the subway system.
Early Monday morning, a 52-year-old man was stabbed aboard a J train at the Kosciusko station at around 4:30 a.m. He was stabbed after asking another passenger to stop smoking. The suspect was taken into custody.
At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman was stabbed in in the back near the turnstiles at the Franklin Avenue station Brooklyn.
At 1 a.m. Saturday, a woman was slashed in the face at the South Ferry subway station in Manhattan. Police have called that incident domestic and have identified a suspect.
Authorities have recently stepped up security in the subway system after several high-profile incidents. The new measures include having National Guard troops check bags throughout the system.
