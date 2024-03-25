Person stabbed outside Upper West Side subway station

NEW YORK - One person was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the Upper West Side.

The FDNY got the call just after 8 a.m. Monday.

It happened on Broadway and West 95th and 96th Street outside a subway entrance.

The victim crossed the street and collapsed in front of a T-Mobile store.

Sources said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

There's no word on any arrests.

It comes on the heels of several other recent stabbings in the subway system.

Early Monday morning, a 52-year-old man was stabbed aboard a J train at the Kosciusko station at around 4:30 a.m. He was stabbed after asking another passenger to stop smoking. The suspect was taken into custody.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman was stabbed in in the back near the turnstiles at the Franklin Avenue station Brooklyn.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, a woman was slashed in the face at the South Ferry subway station in Manhattan. Police have called that incident domestic and have identified a suspect.

Authorities have recently stepped up security in the subway system after several high-profile incidents. The new measures include having National Guard troops check bags throughout the system.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.