NYC steam leak causing asbestos concerns for Upper East Side residents. Here's what to know in the area.

NEW YORK -- A steam leak is causing asbestos concerns on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The leak was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the cleanup efforts are still underway.

Video shows NYC steam leak

Chopper 2 over UES steam leak Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the NYC area, including a steam leak causing asbestos concerns on the Upper East Side.

Citizen video shows a plume of water vapor rising above the intersection of East 69th Street and Park Avenue.

Con Edison said there was a steam-main leak and tests on debris confirmed the presence of asbestos.

Asbestos exposure has been linked to serious health conditions, including lung cancer and mesothelioma, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

What Upper East Side residents should know

Ten buildings are without steam service, which is commonly used to heat and cool buildings in Manhattan.

Residents in the area are being told to keep their windows closed, and people are being advised to avoid the area.

In addition to Con Ed, the Department of Environmental Protection and Office of Emergency Management are also working to clean up the debris. Crews in hazmat suits were seen scrubbing the roadway and some cars.

It's unclear when steam service will be restored.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.