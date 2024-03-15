When is New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade? Everything to know

New York City preparing for world's oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW YORK -- New York City will be a sea of green this weekend for the historic St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade is the oldest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the world, dating back to 1762.

This is the 236th year it will march up Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Approximately 150,000 marchers and two million spectators are expected to attend.

What time does the parade start and end?

St. Patrick's Day is Sunday, but the parade will be held Saturday in order to observe the sabbath.

It steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday and is expected to wrap up around 4:30 p.m.

Where is the parade route?

The parade travels up Manhattan's Fifth Avenue for about 35 blocks, starting at 44th Street and ending near 79th Street.

It will pass by St. Patrick's Cathedral before coming up the east side of Central Park.

How to watch

Spectators are welcome to line up along Fifth Avenue to catch all the action. Organizers say get there early for the best view.

You can also watch a livestream online here.

What about the weather?

CBS New York's Meteorologist John Elliott reports Saturday will be cool but clear for the parade.

Rain is expected to move in Sunday morning, which could impact the Staten Island parade.

St. Patrick's Day Parade street closures

The following streets will be closed Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 83rd Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

53rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

58th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

