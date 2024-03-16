Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, could reach 60 degrees for NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 3/16/24
First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 3/16/24 03:56

After seeing highs in the 70s for the last two days, temperatures won't be as warm Saturday.

Nonetheless, highs will still be well above average, reaching the low 60s in the afternoon hours, plus lots of sunshine as well.

Cooler temperatures will be observed along the immediate coastline. 

Tonight, clouds will return along with the chance of showers toward dawn. Lows will dip into the low and mid 40s.

The chance of showers will linger through the morning hours on Monday, St. Patrick's Day, especially for areas north of New York City.

They will be light in nature and shouldn't cause much of an issue for the NYC Half Marathon.

By the afternoon, more sunshine will come into play, but so does the wind. Gusts may reach between 25-35 mph at times. Highs will be in the low 60s once again.  

First published on March 16, 2024 / 8:30 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

