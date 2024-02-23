Staten Island to hold St. Patrick's Day Parade welcoming LGBTQ groups for the first time

NEW YORK -- Staten Island will hold a St. Patrick's Day parade that, for the first time, is open to LGBTQ groups.

Organizers behind the original Staten Island parade have long excluded the groups, saying they are not appropriate for a parade dedicated to a saint.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams says the city is collaborating with the Staten Island Business Outreach Center to hold another parade on March 17.

The mayor says everyone -- regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, race of beliefs -- will be welcome to participate.

