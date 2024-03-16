Excitement builds along 2024 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade route in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Irish pride is on full display Saturday for the 2024 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Excitement has been building all morning along the parade route in Manhattan.

Around 150,000 people plan to march up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th starting at 11 a.m. More than 2 million are expected to watch from the sidelines.

The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is rooted in history. It predates the signing of the Declaration of Independence and is the largest and oldest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world.

"What we will do today is we will pay homage to our ancestors who came to this country in the millions and who marched up Fifth Avenue. Today we will march in their footsteps and honor them," said Hilary Beirne, chairman of the St. Patrick's Day Foundation and chief administrator of the parade.

"I'm the second Irish-born woman and the sixth woman ever to lead the parade in all those centuries. So it's very meaningful for me to think of all the young girls around the United States, in New York City, around the world looking at me and saying, yes, you can be there too," said Grand Marshal Maggie Timoney.

NYPD said parade security is tight, but there are no credible threats.

"We will have assets you can see. We will have assets that you can't see," said Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

The Irish flag was raised at Bowling Green Park on Friday to kickoff the festivities for the 263rd parade.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is the second-largest parade in New York City, behind the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It's being held the day before St. Patrick's Day this year so it doesn't conflict with Sunday religious observances.