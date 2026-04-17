NYC to install thousands more specialized garbage bins across 5 boroughs in ongoing war on rats

Thousands more specialized trash bins will be coming to neighborhoods across New York City's five boroughs over the next year and a half in an attempt to mitigate the city's ongoing rat problem, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Friday.

The bins were already installed in West Harlem and Morningside Heights last summer under the Adams administration, and in that time, 311 data shows rat sightings in the neighborhood went down 25%.

The mayor said more than 6,500 so-called "Empire Bins" will be installed in 18 neighborhoods across the five boroughs by the end of 2027.

The neighborhoods include:

Brooklyn Community District 8 (Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Weeksville)

Bronx Community District 2 (Hunts Point, Longwood)

Bronx Community District 5 (University Heights, Mount Hope, Morris Heights, Fordham Heights)

Manhattan Community District 2 (West Village, SoHo, Little Italy, Greenwich Village, Nolita)

Queens Community District 2 (Sunnyside, Hunters Point, Woodside)

Staten Island Community District 1 (North Shore)

"No matter your politics, frankly, the only disappointed constituency will be rats," Mamdani said.

"We are ending the decades-long era of trash bags on our streets in New York City," Sanitation Commissioner Gregory Anderson said.

Trash bins meant to hold dozens of large trash bags are part of New York City's latest defense against rats. CBS News New York

The bins will be required for larger buildings with 30 or more units.

Medium-sized buildings, with 10-30 units, will have the option to use the Empire Bins, or they can use the wheelie trash bins that smaller buildings use.

The Mamdani administration said they are committing to full citywide trash containerization by the end of 2031.

Some residents living in neighborhoods that already have the Empire Bins said while they have noticed fewer rats, the bins take up a lot of street space.

"I would say the worst part about them is they take up parking that we already don't have," West Harlem resident Aarie Thomas said.

"What's more important? Losing two parking spots or controlling the rat infestation?" West Harlem resident Cynthia Scott said.

"Well, I think they should put them on sidewalks, as long as it's not blocking the pedestrians," another West Harlem resident said.

CBS News New York asked City Hall if the mayor is considering implementing another rat czar, but they have yet to answer.