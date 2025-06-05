New trash bins across West Harlem keep away rats, but take up precious parking spots, some say

Large ratproof trash bins installed across NYC as part of pilot program

Bins meant to hold dozens of large trash bags are part of New York City's latest defense against rats.

Some residents are already seeing an improvement, but others say it's not worth the amount of parking spots the trash receptacles have been taking up.

About 1,100 "Empire" bins have already been installed across West Harlem as part of a pilot program announced on Monday.

"First time in North America we're using automated side-loading trucks to service our Empire bins," Mayor Eric Adams said.

This comes as the city reports six straight months of a decline in 311 calls about rat sightings.

Bins help keep buildings, streets clean, residents say

Building supervisor Cesar Jimenez says one Empire bin is enough to hold trash for his 36-unit apartment building in Morningside Heights, and he can't sing its praises enough.

"In the past, we have to bring the garbage at night. With this thing, we can bring it out anytime and keep the building inside clean," Jimenez said.

Only those responsible for a building's waste management can have a keycard to access the bins.

Deval Camming, who has noticed less of a trash smell on hot days, says the timing's just right.

"I usually don't wear sandals in New York 'cause of the rats," she said.

But she says now, she feels comfortable wearing them.

Parking spots already hard to find, drivers say

Not everyone is as pleased with the bins, however.

"They're gonna be really broken up and filthy soon," Morningside Heights resident Jean Anthony said.

The bins sit on streets along curbs, and some feel the space would be better left as parking spots, which are already hard to find for many.

"They take up parking places. We don't own a car, but we do rent them, and it's really, really tight now," Anthony said.

Some drivers opt to park in the street next to the bins, making the streets even narrower.

Some New Yorkers say the city's new Empire trash bins are taking up precious parking spots. CBS News New York

"Now I have to go too far to find parking," Morningside Heights resident Issa Gadiaga said. "And that takes me 30 minutes sometimes."

Others are waiting and seeing.

"I think it's not really the solution, but I'm not sure what the solution is," Anthony said. "I guess time will tell."

Whether or not the pilot program expands will be based on its results over the coming weeks and months.