NYC establishes hundreds of 15 mph slow zones near schools, will install first-of-its-kind school street gate

New York City has established hundreds of new 15 mph slow zones across the five boroughs.

The city's Department of Transportation says the slow zones have been set up at more than 200 locations, with 800 expected to be in place by the end of the year.

"Every student deserves to feel safe when they make their way to school, and every parent deserves the same peace of mind," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

"We are using innovative tools to help keep children safe at school, from new street designs to an expansion of our School Slow Zones through our Sammy's Law commitment," DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said.

In addition, the city will install its first-ever Open Streets gate outside a school on Clarkson Street in Tribeca so the street can be closed to traffic and used for play and learning. It's part of a street redesign that will also include additional public seating and expanded pedestrian space.

"For too long, we've asked parents to rush their kids across intersections that were built for speed, not for safety: That has to change," Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said. "I'm elated DOT is moving forward with a robust slate of proposals to improve safety for Manhattan's school children, including expanding 15 MPH school slow zones under Sammy's Law, implementing an Open Street Gate on Clarkson St. and advancing street redesigns in front of more than 300 schools in 2026 alone."

For a full list of Open Streets schools, where the street is closed to traffic but open to use by students, click here.