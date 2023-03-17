NYC seeking art submissions for 191st Street tunnel in Washington Heights
NEW YORK -- A tunnel in Washington Heights is getting a colorful makeover, and the city wants your help.
The Department of Transportation is asking for submissions for bold, colorful designs to decorate the 191st Street tunnel.
It has been a feature of the neighborhood for years, even appearing in the movie "In the Heights."
Earlier this year, crews painted over the colorful graffiti, leading to a lot of complaints from the community.
The city said it was done to make way for this new art installation.
Up to four artists may be chosen.
