NYC seeking art submissions for 191st Street tunnel in Washington Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A tunnel in Washington Heights is getting a colorful makeover, and the city wants your help.

The Department of Transportation is asking for submissions for bold, colorful designs to decorate the 191st Street tunnel. 

It has been a feature of the neighborhood for years, even appearing in the movie "In the Heights."

Earlier this year, crews painted over the colorful graffiti, leading to a lot of complaints from the community. 

The city said it was done to make way for this new art installation. 

Up to four artists may be chosen. 

March 17, 2023

