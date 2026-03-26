New York City Public Schools teaching assistant allegedly killed by boyfriend in Mount Vernon

A New York City Public Schools staffer was killed in Mount Vernon over the weekend, police say.

Lisa Grier, 33, was found dead Saturday inside an apartment on Fourth Street by officers who were sent to perform a welfare check.

Suspect also accused in carjacking

A felony complaint filed in Mount Vernon alleges Grier's boyfriend, 28-year-old Joveair Brice, beat her with a hammer, causing her death.

Then on Sunday, he allegedly carjacked a yellow cab driver in Manhattan and crashed into an unmarked police car. Video shows him in custody.

The NYPD identified him as Joseph Ryce, but sources say he is the man wanted in Mount Vernon as Joveair Brice.

The suspect is being held at Rikers on multiple charges related to the carjacking, with an arrest warrant filed for the Mount Vernon homicide.

Lisa Grier Photo provided

Remembering Lisa Grier

Information available on Facebook shows Grier changed her relationship status just over five years ago when she and Brice started dating.

Grier was a dedicated teaching assistant for New York City schools.

In a statement, a NYC Public Schools spokesperson said:

"Our hearts are with this beloved educator's family and friends during this difficult time. School staff play a vital role in guiding and supporting students, and this loss is deeply felt by both colleagues and students alike. We recognize the profound impact this has on the entire school community and have provided comprehensive resources to support those affected, including in-school mental health services for any student or staff member who may need space or comfort as they process and heal together."

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew praised Grier, saying, "Lisa was truly special. Her kindness and devotion to others left a lasting impact."

Grier was also a committed member of The Grace Place NYC church.

Pastor Stephen Perumalla said the circumstances are shocking.

"There's no other word for it, it's a tragedy, and we're all feeling it right now," he said.

He added, "One of the things I've been hearing from our congregation is that Lisa gave the best hugs. And that's just who she was, she wanted to make everybody feel welcomed."

A memorial service is scheduled for April 4 at Granby's Funeral Service in the Bronx.