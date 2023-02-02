NYPD releases video from violent multi-borough robbery spree

NEW YORK -- Police have released video from a violent robbery spree spanning three boroughs.

During a manhunt around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects' minivan crashed in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

This is how several of our young officers apprehended two suspects early this morning who were wanted for a string of robberies in Brooklyn and Queens. pic.twitter.com/PbQr2QPE0m — NYPD Chief of Patrol (@NYPDChiefPatrol) February 1, 2023

The two suspects ran as officers chased them. One was arrested, but the other got away.

READ MORE: 2 suspects in custody in connection to multi-borough armed robbery spree

The second suspect was later caught.

They're accused in six armed robberies in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.