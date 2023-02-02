NYPD releases video from violent multi-borough robbery spree
NEW YORK -- Police have released video from a violent robbery spree spanning three boroughs.
During a manhunt around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects' minivan crashed in the University Heights section of the Bronx.
The two suspects ran as officers chased them. One was arrested, but the other got away.
READ MORE: 2 suspects in custody in connection to multi-borough armed robbery spree
The second suspect was later caught.
They're accused in six armed robberies in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.
