2 suspects in custody in connection to multi-borough armed robbery spree

NEW YORK -- Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery spree that spanned three boroughs.

The first robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Corona, Queens.

Within the next two hours or so, two men are accused of striking five more times in neighbors in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Police say in one incident, the two men robbed a food truck in Greenwich Village.

Sources say investigators tracked down the suspects in the University Heights section of the Bronx around 4 a.m., when they crashed their van.

One suspect was taken into custody. The second man was captured hours later.

Officers recovered a pistol inside the van.

First published on January 31, 2023

