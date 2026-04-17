Negotiations at a standstill to avoid NYC residential building workers strike

Negotiations to avoid a residential building worker strike in New York City are at a standstill, the president of the union representing thousands of doorpersons, porters, supers and handypersons said.

Service Employees International Union - Local 32BJ voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday. Their current contract expires Monday, and a strike could soon follow.

The union says that, so far, the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, or RAB, is not meeting their demands for higher wages, better pensions, benefits protections and lower health care costs.

The two sides are running out of time to come to a deal to avoid a work stoppage, which would result in a citywide scramble for landlords and their tenants. The more than 34,000 32BJ employees not only man the doors of apartment buildings, but handle maintenance and repairs, trash and recycling, as well as people moving in and out, and more.

The president of the RAB has previously said the industry is facing mounting pressures, some of them due to the Mamdani administration's plans to freeze rents and there being no "meaningful movement to address costs."

Historically, negotiations between the two side have gone down to the wire. The last time building workers authorized a strike was in 2022. In that case, the two sides came to an agreement the day before the deadline.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin addressed 32BJ members as they voted to authorize the strike Wednesday, expressing their support for the workers.

"I know that I'm speaking to those who maintain multimillion dollar apartments, and then, when they get home, struggle with how they can make rent on the first of the month," Mamdani said.

"We have your back. We love 32BJ and we are here to make sure you are getting the pay and the health care and the dignity you deserve," Menin said.