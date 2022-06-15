NYC reports another monkeypox case, now up to 14 citywide
NEW YORK -- Another case of monkeypox has been reported in New York City.
There are now 14 presumed cases in the city, bringing the total to 15 statewide.
Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches and exhaustion.
After one to three days, a rash will appear, typically on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.
