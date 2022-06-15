Watch CBS News
Health

NYC reports another monkeypox case, now up to 14 citywide

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Another monkeypox case in NYC
Another monkeypox case in NYC 00:26

NEW YORK -- Another case of monkeypox has been reported in New York City. 

There are now 14 presumed cases in the city, bringing the total to 15 statewide. 

Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches and exhaustion. 

After one to three days, a rash will appear, typically on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

CLICK HERE for more information on how it spreads. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 7:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.