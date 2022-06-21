NYC Rent Guidelines Board final vote today on increasing rent for stabilized apartments

NEW YORK -- New York City's Rent Guidelines Board will hold a final vote Tuesday regarding rent increases.

If approved, two million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments could see their rents rise.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m., and it's coming with some pushback from advocates who believe if it passes, the city's most vulnerable could be in jeopardy.

Residents like Lisa Fitzgerald say they're worried about the possible increase.

"I think it's kind of ridiculous with everything going up -- food, gas," she told CBS2.

If it passes, rent increases on one-year leases will go up between 2 and 4%, and on two-year leases from 4 to 6%.

The average rent for a stabilized apartment this year is $1,400 a month. That means hikes up to $56 a month on a one-year lease, or $84 a month on a two-year.

"The rent increase is terrible," another tenant said. "Right now, I'm paying $1,400. I can't afford $1,400. I have multiple sclerosis, had a hip replacement."

Tenant advocates hoped for a rent freeze or even a rollback.

"When you increase my rent that much, what you are telling me is, can I eat or drink or feed my family?" said Crown Heights tenant Vincia Barber.

"How are we OK increasing rent when 26% of people living in the rent-stabilized housing that we are proposing to increase pay more than 50% of their income in rent?" NYC Rent Guidelines Board tenant member Sheila Garcia added.

Others say landlords are just trying to keep up with rising costs, while making sure their buildings are safe.

Mayor Eric Adams has been vocal on the issue, saying he sees both sides of the aisle but hopes the Rent Guidelines Board will "make the right decision for those New Yorkers who are struggling."