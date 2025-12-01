2 taken into custody after shots fired inside Manhattan subway station

Two people were taken into custody after gunshots were fired inside a Manhattan subway station on Monday night.

The NYPD said no one was injured in the shooting at the busy 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station in Times Square.

The latest on the police investigation

Police said they received a 911 call for shots fired just before 8:30 p.m., adding the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the station. They also said bystanders told them two men discharged a gun on the mezzanine level on the A-C-E subway line.

Investigators taped off an area at the station and collected evidence, including a bullet shell casing.

No charges were immediately filed against the suspects.

"It happened so fast"

Eddie Conner, a performer at the station at the time of the shooting, said he heard a gunshot and said the sound echoed throughout the subway station, sparking chaos and fear.

"We just heard a shot in the hallway and everybody ducked, everybody started running, everybody started screaming," Conner said. "It was either a warning shot or maybe he aimed to miss, but everybody was scared. It happened so fast, I'm just glad I didn't see anybody get hit."

He said he wasn't all that surprised by the gun violence, adding in an open space like a subway station you only have three options -- run, drop down to the ground, or hide behind a column.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.