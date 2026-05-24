The debate over New York City press credentials after Luigi Mangione's court hearing

In 2008, Norman Siegel filed a lawsuit on behalf of three online journalists who wanted press credentials, and they got them. Would he take the case today on behalf of a social media influencer?

The question comes after three Luigi Mangione supporters, nicknamed "The Mangionistas," obtained press credentials to attend the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer's latest court hearing in New York City. Their hateful and inflammatory remarks about slain CEO Brian Thompson sparked a debate over how city press passes are granted.

Lena Weissbrot, one of the supporters, said Thompson's children "are better off without him," and "need to learn to not be like their dad -- and enjoy the blood money." Another, Ashley Rojas said, "F--- Brian Thompson, I don't give a flying f--- he died."

"What they said was despicable, but what they said should have no relevance with regard to getting a press credential," Siegel said Sunday on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

More difficult to define a journalist

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the women "should not have received press passes" to Mangione's hearing and that the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment was "reviewing the entire process and the standards for press credentialing."

"It's speech. That's protected. I don't agree with those statements, but they have a right to say it," Siegel said. "If they met the standard objectively, they had a right to a press pass."

Seigel said changing the credentialing process would be complicated because the definition of journalism is changing.

"When we filed the lawsuit in 2008, the controversy was, do you give press credentials to an online journalist? That's not a controversial issue anymore today, if you're a podcaster, you're Ken Burns, make documentaries," he said, adding that social media influencers can be considered journalists today.

Siegel said it's key that the city's criteria for press passes stay objective and not violate the First Amendment.

"A long time ago, they said you have to be a legitimate, real journalist in order to get press credentials. They even had a standard where is depended on the circulation. We got rid of all of those kinds of subjective standards. It was, in my opinion, elitist and exclusionary. We opened the door up for new journalists, podcasts, documentarians, filmmakers," he said.

Standards for using press credentials

When applying for press credentials, reporters typically submit samples of their work. If an applicant shows a track record of clear bias, what should happen?

Siegel said the government, in this case the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, shouldn't make credentialing decisions based on free speech. Concerns can be addressed after they are approved.

"We should have standards that you're writing articles, or podcasts, about issues of public concern. Once you get your press credentials, if you engage in conduct that creates any kind of a threat to a court proceeding, whatever, you take those conduct acts and you have a due process hearing to determine whether or not someone should be suspended," Siegel said.

He added there should not be preference for one form of media verses another, even when it comes down to a person who routinely covers stories in the field and one who does not.

"The podcaster who does the podcasts, and does six podcasts on issues of public concern, that person doesn't have to go to cover a particular story. They're getting information out. That's what a journalist does," Siegel said. "You have the press pass and you have the option to go to a press conference, or a city building or whatever. If you decide to take your press pass and put it in the drawer and never use it ... that's your choice."

To watch Siegel's full interview, click here.