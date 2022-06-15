NYC pools scaling back swim programs due to nationwide lifeguard shortage

NEW YORK -- A shortage of lifeguards is putting a damper on swim programs at New York City's public pools.

It's not just in the city. Beaches and pools nationwide are having trouble finding lifeguards.

Hitting the beaches and pools is part of the summer experience for many, and seeing a lifeguard is a common site. But this summer, that may not be the case.

"There is absolutely a severe shortage right now of lifeguards," said Motti Eliyahu, who runs Lifeguard Training New York.

Lifeguards, camp counselors, park and beach attendants are all down between 15 and 50% on Long Island's waterfront villages and towns.

"No matter where you go there's a 'help wanted' sign," Jerry Bracco, from Bracco's of Freeport, said.

In New York City, the Parks Department tweeted, "Due to the national lifeguard shortage, unfortunately we will not be hosting swim programs, including lap swim, senior swim, and Learn to Swim, at our outdoor pools this summer."

Due to the national lifeguard shortage, unfortunately we will not be hosting swim programs, including lap swim, senior swim, and Learn to Swim, at our outdoor pools this summer. Outdoor pools will remain open each day for general swim from 11am-3pm and from 4pm–7pm. — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) June 14, 2022

The once coveted summer job is suddenly out of style.

The American Lifeguard Association warns a third to nearly a half of the nation's 300,000 public pools are expected to be impacted, prompting closures, delayed openings and reduced hours. Beaches are also being impacted.

So what's driving the issue? Things have changed during the pandemic. Lifeguards have to go through certification classes, and pay is a big factor. It can range from $10 to $15 an hour in many places, and in a tight job market there are better paying, more flexible options.

Many places also relied on temporary foreign workers to fill the gaps, but those visa programs are still badly backlogged.

New York City pools officially open for the season June 28. They will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.