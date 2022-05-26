All-out effort to hire seasonal workers amid "severe shortage" of lifeguards, and more

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - With a strong job market, hourly wages are going up in an attempt to lure potential employees.

Some beaches and pools in the Tri-State Area may have to scale back hours if they can't get enough seasonal workers.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports from Long Island that the news is grim just as we head into the busy holiday weekend.

Lianne Rostan of Huntington is looking forward to the summer kickoff, but is on edge about water safety.

"When they're not paying, especially holiday weekend, when people are drinking and bot being safe, a lot of people out on the water," Rostan said.

Rostan is among beachgoers aware of the pleas across our area for seasonal summer workers.

"There's is absolutely a severe shortage right now of lifeguards," said Motti Eliyahu of Lifeguard Training New York.

Eliyahu says the shortage is creating astonishing competition.

"This weekend, we have a pool party in the Hamptons... $75 an hour for a lifeguard," Eliyahu said.

Lifeguards, camp counselors, parkgoers and beach attendants are down between 15-50% in Long Island's waterfront villages and towns.

"We are still looking for more counselors, but lifeguards and gate attendants are always in demand," said Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth.

"So I implore anyone out there: Are you looking for work? Send your applications to Huntington," said Todd Jamison of Huntington Town Parks & Recreation.

Beachfront bars and restaurants are putting out the SOS.

"No matter where you go, there's a help wanted sign. Everybody has to struggle by, owners have to work, everybody jump in," said Jerry Bracco of Bracco's of Freeport.

Nya Douglas is a 21-year-old DC college student home for the summer, and is looking for work.

"Maybe restaurant work, or bartending," she said.

Many municipalities say international seasonal workers they depend on are unable to travel due to the ongoing pandemic and fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Nassau County is upping the ante.

"We raised our hourly for our lifeguards because we have a shortage to $18 and hour, with a $1,000 signing bonus," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Getting through Memorial Day Weekend is doable, but once pools and camps open in June and July, the real pinch could hurt.

Villages, towns and counties on Long Island say they will need the seasonal workers through the Labor Day Weekend.