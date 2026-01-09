NYC police shoot, kill man in West Village standoff after crash

New York City police say officers shot and killed a driver who crashed and then pointed what later turned out to be a fake gun at them.

A BMW driver was trying to leave the scene on Bedford Street near 6th Avenue in Manhattan's West Village at around 11 p.m. Thursday after the officers were flagged down by two people involved in the accident, according to the NYPD.

Officers thought man had real gun, NYPD says

Police said the driver was stopped in traffic when officers approached the BMW. A 37-year-old man then got out and pointed what the officers thought was a real gun at them, according to officials.

NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy said the officers immediately told the man to drop the gun, but he did not and the officers shot him.

"The subject maintained possession of the firearm, while officers repeatedly gave commands for him to drop the weapon. Officers immediately requested EMS to try to save the individual's life," McCarthy said.

Investigators later discovered the gun the man had was not real. A picture of the imitation firearm released by police shows it was tan in color and about the size of a standard handgun.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The two officers involved were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

"It was way too loud to be fireworks"

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

"So I made a left turn on Bedford and 6th, and I saw cops with their guns drawn. And as far as I heard from other eyewitnesses, it was a crazy number of gunshots. A guy drove down the wrong way on 6th Avenue," Kalem Babar said.

Another man said he heard the shots from inside his apartment.

"I was sitting on my couch watching the football game. Heard what sounded like fireworks outside, but realized it was way too loud to be fireworks. It was like 15 shots and a burst, and then like five or six single shots afterwards," he said.

As the investigation continues, police said the entire incident was recorded on the officers' body cameras.