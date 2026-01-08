Knife-wielding man inside Brooklyn Methodist Hospital shot by officer, police sources say

A man armed with a knife was shot by police inside NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on Thursday, police sources say.

According to police sources, officers were initially sent to the hospital around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, but when they arrived on the scene, they found a man armed with a knife inside the emergency room.

Police sources say one officer used a Taser on the suspect, but it had no effect, so a second officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was last reported to be in critical condition, and no other injuries were reported, police sources say.

There was a large police presence near NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on Jan. 8, 2026. Chopper 2

The NYPD said to avoid the area of Sixth Street and Seventh Avenue in Park Slope. Video from Chopper 2 shows a large police presence in the area.

Representatives for the hospital directed CBS News New York's inquiries to the NYPD.

Further details have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

