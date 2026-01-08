Watch CBS News
Knife-wielding man inside Brooklyn Methodist Hospital shot by officer, police sources say

Katie Houlis
A man armed with a knife was shot by police inside NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on Thursday, police sources say.

According to police sources, officers were initially sent to the hospital around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, but when they arrived on the scene, they found a man armed with a knife inside the emergency room.

Police sources say one officer used a Taser on the suspect, but it had no effect, so a second officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was last reported to be in critical condition, and no other injuries were reported, police sources say.

Aerial view of police presence in Park Slope, Brooklyn
There was a large police presence near NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on Jan. 8, 2026. Chopper 2

The NYPD said to avoid the area of Sixth Street and Seventh Avenue in Park Slope. Video from Chopper 2 shows a large police presence in the area.

Representatives for the hospital directed CBS News New York's inquiries to the NYPD.

Further details have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

