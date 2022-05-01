Watch CBS News

Suspects in Bronx armed robbery arrested after leading police on chase into Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- An armed robbery led to a police chase that spanned two boroughs Saturday.

It started at a T-Mobile store in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx and ended on the FDR Drive near 96th Street in Manhattan.

Police say around 3 p.m., two men robbed the T-Mobile store at gunpoint.

Investigators say they sped away, crashed into a police car, abandoned their vehicle on the FDR, then ran.

Both were caught and taken into custody.

One police officer suffered minor injuries to his wrist and hand while arresting one of the suspects.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 8:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.