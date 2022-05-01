Suspects in Bronx armed robbery arrested after leading police on chase into Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An armed robbery led to a police chase that spanned two boroughs Saturday.

It started at a T-Mobile store in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx and ended on the FDR Drive near 96th Street in Manhattan.

Police say around 3 p.m., two men robbed the T-Mobile store at gunpoint.

Investigators say they sped away, crashed into a police car, abandoned their vehicle on the FDR, then ran.

Both were caught and taken into custody.

One police officer suffered minor injuries to his wrist and hand while arresting one of the suspects.