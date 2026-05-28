Queens man accused of stealing over $100,000 in Pokémon cards in armed robberies

A Queens man is facing charges after he allegedly helped to steal over $100,000 worth of Pokémon cards during two armed robberies in New York City earlier this year.

Andy David Palacios Ortiz, 28, is accused of planning both robberies, recruiting a getaway driver and participating in the robberies himself.

Pokémon cards stolen

According to authorities, a collectible trading card store in Queens was robbed at gunpoint by multiple masked individuals on Jan. 9. The suspects stole Pokémon cards and cash.

Five days later, on Jan. 14, a Pokémon trading card store in Lower Manhattan was also robbed at gunpoint by multiple masked individuals. Pokémon cards and cash were also stolen in that incident.

In the second robbery, authorities said the suspects used a hammer to break a glass display case containing some of the store's most valuable Pokémon cards.

Authorities said the cards and merchandise stolen in both robberies totaled over $100,000.

Suspect arrested

Officials say surveillance video shows Palacios Ortiz inside the Lower Manhattan store two days before the robbery. He can allegedly be seen taking photos or videos of items inside the glass display case.

"These alleged robberies were not simply thefts targeting collectibles—they were violent crimes that left victims fearing for their safety," ATF Special Agent in Charge Bryan DiGirolamo said in a statement, in part.

"Gun violence is a threat to the safety and security of our neighborhoods, and Palacios now stands charged with serious federal crimes," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement, in part. "Would-be perpetrators should know: you cannot commit robberies against New Yorkers and get away with it."

Palacios Ortiz is also accused of selling some of the stolen Pokémon cards for thousands of dollars.

He has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy.