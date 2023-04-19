Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC parking garage collapse: Workers prepare to remove cars from rubble, demolish what's left

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NYC parking garage collapse: Preparing to demolish what's left
NYC parking garage collapse: Preparing to demolish what's left 03:01

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and five others are injured following Tuesday's parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan

The collapse happened on the fourth floor of the garage, crushing cars as the concrete floors to fall on top of each other.

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is over the scene of the parking garage that collapsed Tuesday in Lower Manhattan, killing one person and injuring at least five others. Watch more local coverage on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M

Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Officials say a big part of the cleanup effort will be to remove those cars from the rubble. Then, crews will tear down the structure, which remains unstable.

Video shows the aftermath of the deadly garage collapse, with debris and glass scattered everywhere.

Watch: Manager of neighboring garage happy to be alive

Manager of neighboring garage describes collapse 03:18

"I just saw the view of the collapse, and from the rooftop, it looks like it's completely sunken in," said Abi Marin, who works in the area. 

There's no word on what caused the collapse, although early investigations show the weight of the parked cars on the roof and the age of the garage played a role. 

The roof caved into the third floor, creating pressure on the façade and further instability, which led to a full-on pancake collapse. 

"We didn't have any file, 311 complaints, on the building, and as the acting commissioner of DOB indicated, it's always going to be part of the review of exactly what happened," Mayor Eric Adams said. 

Watch: Neighbors worried about homes, cars and workers

Neighbors shaken after parking garage collapse 03:14

A private company contracted through HPD is expected to tear down the building, as the FDNY sifts through debris for any possible remains. 

Nearby utilities have been shut off, but crews are closely looking into the gas from the cars inside. 

"That structure is very unstable. We've had... concrete slab floors collapse, crush some of the cars that are inside. This will be a prolonged operation," said FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito. 

The process of tearing down the building could take well over a day. Equipment and machinery arrived overnight to assist. 

Related stories:

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.