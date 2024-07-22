An unlicensed teen allegedly caused a deadly crash in NYC. Here's why his parents were charged too.

NEW YORK -- It's believed to be the first-of-its-kind prosecution in New York. Two parents have been charged after their son -- an unlicensed teen -- allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and crashed, killing his passenger.

Sean Smith, 40, and Deo Ramnarine, 43, stood inside Queens Criminal Court on Monday with their 17-year-old son, whose name is not being released because of his age.

The teen is charged with multiple offenses, including manslaughter, and now his parents have been charged and sentenced.

Here's what the DA says happened

Then 16, the teen was behind the wheel of a BMW on May 17, 2023, allegedly going more than 100 mph on North Conduit Avenue near 160th Street in Springfield Gardens when, prosecutors say, the teen lost control when shifting lanes, crashed into a truck, spun out and struck a tractor trailer.

Fortune Williams, the 14-year-old passenger, was ejected and killed.

"This is a situation a very particular one. Both parents had notice of the fact their child didn't have a license. They chose to give him a BMW. They chose not to have restrictions on how their child could drive the car," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Katz said the teen's mother was notified weeks before the crash by his school that he had been seen driving. Months prior to the crash, the teen driver was ticketed for driving without a license and while using a portable electronic device. He had a junior driver's license, which prohibits driving under any circumstance in New York City.

The parents pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and Ramnarine also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Smith was sentenced to three years probation. Both must take a 26-week parenting class and attend a victim impact panel program.

The teen's case is ongoing. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Attorneys question punishing parents for what children do

"I do have significant questions about the legality of it. However, given the circumstances, Mr. Smith did think this was the best course of action," said James Polk, Smith's attorney.

"Kids do things and we're not always aware of what they're doing and I don't know if it's a good idea to hold us responsible for what our kids have done," added Randall Unger, Ramnarine's attorney.

"We're not trying to parent here, but at the end of the day you can't give your child a 4,000-pound vehicle, or several thousand-pound vehicle, without a license," Katz said.

Keisha Francis is the mother of victim Williams.

"She was such a sweetheart. You know what she would have said? She would have said, 'Mom, accept his apology.' She would tell me accept his apology," Francis said.