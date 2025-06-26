Open hydrants across NYC causing discolored water, low water pressure in homes, DEP says

With the recent heat wave, many are people are using fire hydrants to cool off, however the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is warning people not to.

The DEP said their warning is not only for safety concerns, but because of the impact it can have on the water in your home.

Beth DeFalco, deputy commissioner at the New York Department of Environmental Protection, says record numbers of open hydrants are causing a widespread issue among the boroughs with discolored water and low water pressure.

"We saw almost a near record use of open hydrants and water flow. Probably the highest use that we've seen in at least a decade, if not more. It can cause brown water issues if you disturb some of the sediments because you're not using the right tools and opening it correctly. So that's another thing that we're concerned about. But the biggest concern that we're seeing right now is low water pressure," DeFalco explained.

1,000 gallons of water per minute

The DEP is encouraging people to reach out to a local fire department and get the correct sprinkler head. DeFalco said firefighters will install the sprinkler heads for free, and the sprinkler heads will also help cut down on the amount of wasted water.

"So an open hydrant that doesn't have a cap on it uses about a thousand gallons per minute of water. A hydrant that's got a cap on it uses about 25 gallons per minute. So yesterday we saw, you know, upwards of a million gallons a day," DeFalco said.

Valerie McCray said there have been open hydrants in her Bronx neighborhood.

"Yesterday was 20 kids, about 25 kids in that water. Today there's nobody. Look at him. He washing his car. That's the only thing they're doing," said McCray.

McCray, who lives near one of the opened hydrants, noticed a difference with the water flowing out of her toilet and faucets.

"Right now is not discolored but is so low you can't even wash the dishes," McCray said.

According to the DEP, illegally opening a fire hydrant can result in fines of up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to 30 days or both.

If you see a fire hydrant illegally open you are encouraged to call 311 immediately.

